Alesco Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 968,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,132 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 3.1% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Alesco Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $82,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the first quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $86.18. The company had a trading volume of 83,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,887,681. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.49. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $89.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

