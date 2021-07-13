Alesco Advisors LLC Purchases 11,737 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Alesco Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,737 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC owned 1.07% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $5,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 190,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,117,000 after acquiring an additional 123,767 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 109,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 79,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after buying an additional 23,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA NYF traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $58.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,494. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $57.01 and a 52 week high of $58.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.35.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

