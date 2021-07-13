Alesco Advisors LLC Sells 1,008 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Alesco Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

IJS traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.58. 6,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,485. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.56. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $57.81 and a 52-week high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

