Alesco Advisors LLC Sells 238,367 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Alesco Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,078,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 238,367 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 8.5% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Alesco Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $225,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. North American Management Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.40. The stock had a trading volume of 104,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,504,762. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.11 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

