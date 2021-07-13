Alesco Advisors LLC Sells 26,620 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Alesco Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,620 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Alesco Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $34,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.54. 7,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,854. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $64.04 and a 12-month high of $111.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.23.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

