Alesco Advisors LLC Sells 5,739 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Alesco Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,739 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,645,000 after buying an additional 1,166,646 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,057,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,615,000 after acquiring an additional 182,106 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,072 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,096,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,350,000 after purchasing an additional 83,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,051,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,998,000 after purchasing an additional 397,646 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $106.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,031. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.29. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $74.90 and a 12-month high of $106.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

