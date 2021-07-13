Alesco Advisors LLC Sells 7,621 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Alesco Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,621 shares during the period. iShares Micro-Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Alesco Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.30% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $17,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 12,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWC traded down $2.12 on Tuesday, reaching $147.71. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,482. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.51 and a fifty-two week high of $159.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.14.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.