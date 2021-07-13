Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Up to $205.48

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $205.48, but opened at $209.90. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $209.75, with a volume of 140,781 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Truist reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. CLSA reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.17.
The stock has a market capitalization of $572.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
