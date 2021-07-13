Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Up to $205.48

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $205.48, but opened at $209.90. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $209.75, with a volume of 140,781 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Truist reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. CLSA reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $572.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

