Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $37.61. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $37.35, with a volume of 28,475 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on ANCUF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Desjardins upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.78.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.17.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

