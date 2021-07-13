AllianceBlock (ALBT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $862,000.00

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. AllianceBlock has a total market cap of $78.48 million and $862,000.00 worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AllianceBlock has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. One AllianceBlock coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001125 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00050681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.86 or 0.00812879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000403 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005501 BTC.

AllianceBlock Profile

AllianceBlock is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 219,021,383 coins. The official website for AllianceBlock is allianceblock.io . AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AllianceBlock is medium.com/@allianceblock

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

