Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:ALLO) General Counsel Sells $150,000.00 in Stock

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:ALLO) General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00.

NYSE:ALLO opened at $23.67 on Tuesday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $44.92.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

