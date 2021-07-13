Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.75. Allot Communications shares last traded at $19.43, with a volume of 127,878 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on ALLT. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Allot Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.79. The stock has a market cap of $687.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.88 and a beta of 0.61.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.18 million during the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

