Ally Financial (ALLY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect Ally Financial to post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ally Financial to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $51.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.59. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $19.86 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $138,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,121,136.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $831,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 665,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,122 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.71.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

