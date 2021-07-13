Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) EVP Sells $128,908.80 in Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) EVP Bing Xue sold 4,476 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $128,908.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bing Xue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Bing Xue sold 2,167 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $65,638.43.

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.28. 207,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,831. The stock has a market cap of $737.85 million, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.85.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $169.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 6.39%. Analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

AOSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 45,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 19,101 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 20,674 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 129,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 35,069 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. 59.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

