Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Hits $0.63 on Top Exchanges

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $181.02 million and approximately $44.99 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001952 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00051256 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002082 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00012239 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002292 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,579,035 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.