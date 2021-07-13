Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Short Interest Update

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the June 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALBKY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alpha Services and in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alpha Services and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of Alpha Services and stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.33. 3,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,889. Alpha Services and has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33.

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

