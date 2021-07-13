Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Derby & Company Inc.

Derby & Company Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 441.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 807 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.4% of Derby & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Derby & Company Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $14.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,554.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,300. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,390.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,545.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,518.12.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.