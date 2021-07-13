Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 60.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,656,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 59,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,307,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,518.12.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,539.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,390.17. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,545.68. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

