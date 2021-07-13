Alphabet Inc. (NYSE:GOOG) Director Sells $27,187,691.44 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NYSE:GOOG) Director Lawrence Page sold 12,292 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,211.82, for a total transaction of $27,187,691.44.

Lawrence Page also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,343.25, for a total transaction of $32,545,399.25.

On Monday, June 7th, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,452.52, for a total transaction of $34,063,050.28.

Shares of GOOG traded up $8.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,619.89. 826,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,459. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,640.84.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

