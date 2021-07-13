Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ATEC) EVP Sells $147,800.00 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ATEC) EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $147,800.00.

NYSE:ATEC traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.79. 1,666,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,537. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $19.36.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

