ALR Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALRT) Short Interest Down 98.6% in June

ALR Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALRT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the June 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ALR Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,960. ALR Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 3.36.

ALR Technologies Company Profile

ALR Technologies Inc develops compliance monitoring systems that enable health care professionals to remotely monitor patient health conditions in the United States. The company's product includes Diabetes Management Solution, a comprehensive approach to diabetes care consisting of data collection, predictive A1C, insulin dosage adjustment suggestions, performance tracking, remote monitoring, and diabetes test supplies.

