Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.16

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.16 and last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 1048267 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALSMY shares. Bank of America started coverage on Alstom in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. upgraded Alstom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alstom presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.27. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

