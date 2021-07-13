Aluf (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Trading Down 15.4%

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX)’s stock price was down 15.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 35,735 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 60,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.23.

Aluf Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AHIX)

Aluf Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops proprietary software, software algorithms, and hardware for testing and data mining of computer hard drives, memory, and magnetics, as well as semiconductor and nanotechnology- based device components. It builds advanced test solutions for engineering and manufacturing sectors to verify devices made correctly; reliability tests to predict when the device will fail during usage; and characterization tests to verify the manufacturing operation in building the device.

