Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.0% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,165.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $29.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,748.40. 144,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,487,555. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,356.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 70.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,759.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

