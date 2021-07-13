Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 316,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $978,021,000 after purchasing an additional 17,197 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 6,009 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 4,689 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,508,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 380 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,600.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,165.46.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,718.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 70.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,759.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,356.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

