Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Short Interest Down 99.9% in June

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the June 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 309,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of AMBC stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,639. Ambac Financial Group has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $18.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $129.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 39.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.75) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.