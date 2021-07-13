AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $89.13

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.13 and traded as high as $152.01. AMCON Distributing shares last traded at $146.35, with a volume of 597 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $80.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.77.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $378.51 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.11%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

