AMEPAY Reaches 1-Day Volume of $142,949.00 (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One AMEPAY coin can now be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AMEPAY has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. AMEPAY has a total market capitalization of $3.73 million and $142,949.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00043995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00114128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00158454 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,663.93 or 0.99909168 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.21 or 0.00954966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002821 BTC.

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY was first traded on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

