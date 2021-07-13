Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:AMTB) Insider Gerald P. Plush Buys 1,000 Shares

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:AMTB) insider Gerald P. Plush bought 1,000 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.91 per share, for a total transaction of $20,910.00.

Shares of AMTB stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.96. The stock had a trading volume of 38,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,377. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $24.40.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

