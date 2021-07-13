American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.760-$-1.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-2.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.48 billion-$7.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.14 billion.

AAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $20.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,444,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,792,094. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.55.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

