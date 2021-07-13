American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($1.76)-($1.67) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($2.39). The company issued revenue guidance of $7.475 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.17 billion.American Airlines Group also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $-1.760-$-1.670 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.02. 30,107,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,793,352. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.83.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -8.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James raised American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.50.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

