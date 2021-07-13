American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Short Interest Up 7,650.0% in June

American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 7,650.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 335,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of American Bio Medica stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 342,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,195. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of -2.08. American Bio Medica has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1.22.

American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter.

American Bio Medica Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells lateral flow immunoassay tests primarily for the immediate detection of drugs in urine and oral fluids. Its drugs detection products in urine include Rapid Drug Screen, a rapid drug test, which detects the presence or absence of 2 to 10 drugs; RDS InCup, a drug-testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 12 drugs; Rapid TOX, a drug test in a cassette platform, which detects the presence or absence of 1 to 10 drugs; and Rapid TOX Cup II, a drug testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 16 drugs.

