American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Short Interest Up 1,614.3% in June

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 1,614.3% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 358,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AMMJ traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,307. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19. American Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.66.
About American Cannabis
