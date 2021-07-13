American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Short Interest Up 1,614.3% in June

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 1,614.3% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 358,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AMMJ traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,307. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19. American Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.66.

About American Cannabis

American Cannabis Company, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc, doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services.

