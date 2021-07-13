American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON) Trading Down 0.8%

American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON) shares fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.60 and last traded at $47.60. 126 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $47.97.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.57.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 49,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,000.

