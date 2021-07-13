American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) Trading Down 0.4%

American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) fell 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.35 and last traded at $41.35. 260 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $41.52.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Century Quality Preferred ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Quality Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Quality Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.