American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Short Interest Update

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the June 15th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 522,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.98. 362,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,662. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $34.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.49.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $497.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.14 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 5.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $135,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,423,620.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $1,001,335.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,086.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,179 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 0.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter worth $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.