American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Short Interest Update

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the June 15th total of 9,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $40.99. 1,182,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,875. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.63, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.50. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $41.54.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.18.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 10.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 116,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 36,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 11,219 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 5,752 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 665,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,178,000 after acquiring an additional 52,728 shares during the period. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 777,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,927,000 after acquiring an additional 11,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

