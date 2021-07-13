American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Short Interest Down 99.3% in June

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the June 15th total of 8,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE AIG traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.73. 2,980,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,354,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. American International Group has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $54.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.09. The company has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American International Group will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

AIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.92.

In related news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,652,705.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,704,073.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of American International Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 215,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 129,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 14,675 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,410,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,118,000 after acquiring an additional 177,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in American International Group by 54.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

