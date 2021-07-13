AMERISAFE, Inc. (NYSE:AMSF) EVP Vincent J. Gagliano Sells 2,499 Shares

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NYSE:AMSF) EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 2,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $160,660.71.
Shares of AMERISAFE stock opened at $59.06 on Tuesday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.90 and a 52 week high of $69.47.
AMERISAFE Company Profile
Featured Article: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.