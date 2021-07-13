Amesite Inc. (NYSE:AMST) Major Shareholder Sells $151,459.50 in Stock

Amesite Inc. (NYSE:AMST) major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 68,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $151,459.50. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of AMST opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. Amesite Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $9.06.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

