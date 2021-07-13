Amit Agarwal Sells 23,200 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NYSE:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NYSE:DDOG) insider Amit Agarwal sold 23,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total transaction of $1,941,608.00.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Amit Agarwal sold 24,860 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $2,272,949.80.

Shares of DDOG opened at $107.76 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $119.43.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.