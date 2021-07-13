AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Holdings Raised by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.21% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $7,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of AMN opened at $99.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.40. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.66 and a 1-year high of $99.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 2,907 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $279,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $921,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,947,862.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,830 shares of company stock worth $3,312,075. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.