Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $525.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) to report sales of $525.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $522.32 million to $527.70 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $464.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.73 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 48.85%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMRX. TheStreet raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMRX opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.24. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

