AMO Coin Price Tops $0.0014 (AMO)

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 13th. One AMO Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. AMO Coin has a market capitalization of $27.59 million and approximately $383,985.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AMO Coin has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00051754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00016182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.43 or 0.00844951 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000393 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005355 BTC.

AMO Coin Coin Profile

AMO Coin (CRYPTO:AMO) is a coin. It launched on April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,071,148,719 coins. The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation . The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

