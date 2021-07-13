Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) Short Interest Down 99.2% in June

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the June 15th total of 691,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:AP traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $6.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,466. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $8.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54. The company has a market cap of $114.27 million, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 1.23%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Anne Fessenden sold 9,001 shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $63,097.01. Also, insider Samuel Lyon purchased 6,000 shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $34,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,061.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. 43.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

