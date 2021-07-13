Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMPH) Director Sells $197,400.00 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMPH) Director Howard Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $197,400.00.

Howard Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Howard Lee sold 15,827 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $305,461.10.

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

