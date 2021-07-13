Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 90.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,190,607 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041,003 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Amphenol worth $144,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 20,706 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,802,000 after buying an additional 202,342 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,281,000 after buying an additional 65,369 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 61,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 32,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 40,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 12,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $70.37 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $47.08 and a 1 year high of $70.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.69.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

In other news, Director Robert Livingston bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,862.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.95.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

