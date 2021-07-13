Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,654,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 37,496 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 1,894,855.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 170,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,302,000 after acquiring an additional 170,537 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on APH. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, increased their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.95.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $26,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 632,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,702,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Livingston acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $70.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.43. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $47.08 and a 1 year high of $70.78.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

