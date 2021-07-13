AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Cut to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered AMS from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AMS presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of AMS stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $9.65. 4,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,914. AMS has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -74.23 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94.

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter. AMS had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 8.38%.

AMS Company Profile

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells analog and analog intensive mixed signal integrated circuits in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and OSRAM segments. It offers 3D, audio, capacitive, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building, as well as mobile, consumer, and communication markets.

