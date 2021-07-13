ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.86

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.86 and traded as high as $5.05. ANA shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 764 shares changing hands.

ALNPY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ANA in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of ANA in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.44.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. ANA had a negative return on equity of 31.50% and a negative net margin of 55.43%.

ANA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALNPY)

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger, cargo and mail, and other transportation services.

